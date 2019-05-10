DJ Baker sacked by BBC over 'chimp' tweet about royal baby

Comedian Danny Baker has been sacked by the BBC after tweeting a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new baby using a picture of a monkey.

Meghan's mother is African American. The 5 Live DJ made a joke about the birth, tweeting a black and white photo showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee. Baker had captioned the image: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

Following a backlash and allegations of racism, he deleted the post and apologised. After announcing he had been fired, Baker slammed the way it was handled by his radio bosses, saying he had been thrown "under a bus".

"The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity," he tweeted. "Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet".

