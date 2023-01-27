| 3.6°C Dublin

Dizzee Rascal loses appeal against conviction for assaulting ex-fiancee

Dizzee Rascal was found guilty at a trial in April last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Close

Dizzee Rascal was found guilty at a trial in April last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Helen William

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has lost his appeal against his conviction for assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The grime artist, 38, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at a trial in April last year of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the floor during a “chaotic” row at her south London home in June 2021.

