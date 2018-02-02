Divorcee awarded €500m has 'received nothing', court told

A housewife awarded more than €500m by a judge after her 20-year marriage to a billionaire businessman broke down has "received nothing", a London court has been told.

Tatiana Akhmedova was given a 41.5pc share of Farkhad Akhmedov's £1bn-plus fortune following a London divorce court money fight. News of Ms Akhmedova's payout emerged last summer following a hearing in the High Court.

Farkhad Akhmedov

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave revealed details in a written ruling published on a legal website. The award he made to Ms Akhmedova, who is in her 40s, is thought to be the biggest made by a divorce court judge in England.

In the Appeal Court this week, judges James Munby, Lord Justice Lewison and Lady Justice King heard that Mr Akhmedov had yet to hand over "a penny". Hodge Malek QC said: "Despite being awarded in aggregate £453,576,152 (€517,522,499) before interest and costs [Ms Akhmedova, who was in court] has to date received nothing from [Mr Akhmedov]."

He added: "[Mr Akhmedov] is flagrantly in contempt of court." Mr Malek also complained Mr Akhmedov had moved a modern art collection worth more than £90m (€102m) from Switzerland to Liechtenstein.

Their identities were revealed as the appeal judges have lifted reporting restrictions. Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said the "husband", from Azerbaijan, was in his 60s and had worked as a London oil and gas trader before building up a fortune in the Russian energy business.

He said the "wife" came from eastern Europe but had been a British citizen since 2000.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said the "wife" had been a housewife and mother to the couple's now grown-up sons. The judge said the "husband" argued he had made a "special contribution" to the generation of wealth.

He concluded both had made "equal contributions to the welfare of the family". Appeal judges are considering legal issues involving a solicitor who worked for Mr Akhmedov.

The hearing is expected to end today.

