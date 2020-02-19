Divorce deal clears the way for Johnson to marry Carrie

Boris Johnson has finalised a divorce deal with his estranged wife of more than 25 years in a move that paves the way for a potential marriage to Carrie Symonds.

During a hearing, a family court judge approved a settlement yesterday between the British prime minister and Marina Wheeler, signalling the end of a year-long financial dispute.

Details of the agreement were kept private but the former couple's assets are thought to include the £3.35m (€4m) proceeds from the sale of a London townhouse they once shared.

Neither Mr Johnson nor Ms Wheeler, a prominent human rights barrister, were at the 10-minute private hearing in the Central Family Court in London but both were represented by lawyers. At the end of the hearing, Ms Wheeler was given permission to apply for a divorce decree to end the marriage.

The split could be confirmed within a week, clearing the way for a possible marriage between Mr Johnson (55) and Ms Symonds, the 31-year-old former Tory spin doctor who in December became the first girlfriend to move into No 10 with a prime minister.

Premature

The couple have been dating since last year. When asked about the prospect of marriage to Ms Symonds, Mr Johnson said then that the speculation was "a tiny bit premature".

But friends since revealed that he plans to marry her "after his divorce is finalised".

Ms Symonds has rarely been seen in public in recent weeks. One source suggested the divorce negotiations had been "dragging until quite recently".

It is not clear what agreement has been struck but experts suggested that any maintenance order will likely allow Ms Wheeler to go back to court in the future to renegotiate the settlement.

As prime minister, Mr Johnson earns a salary of £158,000 (€190,000).

Assets are thought to include £3.35m from the sale of an Islington townhouse put on the market after announcing their separation in 2018.

The couple have four children - two boys and two girls.

Mr Johnson was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, from 1987 to 1993. (© Daily Telegraph London)

Telegraph.co.uk