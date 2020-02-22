Distraught Cipriani reveals own torment after death of his former girlfriend Flack

Danny Cipriani said he tried to buy a gun to kill himself. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Danny Cipriani, the rugby player, has released an emotional video message describing the "guilt" and "anger" he feels over the death of Caroline Flack, his former girlfriend, and revealing that he once tried to buy a gun to kill himself.

The 32-year-old said he wanted to speak out about his own mental health struggles in an attempt to show that "it's OK to be vulnerable".

He fought back tears as he said he desperately hoped his honesty might encourage people to be kind.

Cipriani briefly dated Flack (40) last year.

He said they had remained close and that she "made him feel safe", allowing him to open up to her.

"Ultimately it was embarrassment and shame that killed her," he said.

"So I'm telling everyone now what my most embarrassing and shameful moments are, because I know that she knew I had the strength to do this.

"She knew everything about me, so that's why I'm telling you."

Cipriani described how the former 'Love Island' presenter had called him "in her last moments" and also texted him to say that she was going to have to plead guilty to the assault charge she faced over an alleged fracas with her boyfriend.

He was unable to take the call or respond to the text because he was playing for Gloucester against Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership.

The following day, he discovered that Flack had taken her own life, leaving him "broken".

Cipriani struggled to look at the camera as he recorded the 18-minute Instagram message.

He spoke haltingly and was clearly distressed.

But he said he was sharing his experiences because they were things he had spoken to Flack about, things which he hoped had "given her some light".

"Ultimately, it wasn't enough," he said. "I'm not saying it was my fault in terms of not giving her information, because I tried. Some people don't have the fight in them or don't have the fight for 20 years. She was dealing with this for 20 years."

Cipriani said he was very vulnerable when he was with Flack but told her everything about him, because he felt safe with her.

"I told her all the things I was embarrassed and shameful about," he said. "She made me feel OK."

He revealed that when he was 22, he suffered with "severe depression" and was seeing a psychiatrist.

"I met a guy who was at a nightclub," he said. "I knew he was a bad man, was in the scene, trying to make his way in whatever he was doing.

"I decided at this point it was time for me to take my own life and I tried to buy a gun from him. I pulled out. Then I tried to buy it again, but I pulled out. This went on for two months. I couldn't do it. Because I had some fight in me."

Cipriani also spoke of the pain caused by his father leaving when he was 10, forcing his mother to work long hours, leaving him without the love and attention he needed.

"I'm trying to say it's OK to be vulnerable. I'm trying to say it doesn't matter what people say about you.

"We need to change. Embarrassment and shame is not something that should make you do this."

He ended the video by revealing that he had written Flack messages that she would never read as he struggled to come to terms with her death.

