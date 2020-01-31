Dismissed: Prince Harry loses wildlife pictures fight

Prince Harry's claim that a Sunday newspaper wrote an inaccurate article about wildlife pictures posted on his Instagram account has been dismissed by a newspaper industry regulator.

Prince Harry's claim that a Sunday newspaper wrote an inaccurate article about wildlife pictures posted on his Instagram account has been dismissed by a newspaper industry regulator.

The UK royal complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) that the 'Mail on Sunday' breached the accuracy clause of its Editors' Code of Practice in an article published last April.

Headlined "Drugged and tethered... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos", the article reported on "spectacular photographs of African wildlife" which had been posted on Harry's Instagram account to highlight Earth Day.

The article claimed that the "pictures ... don't quite tell the full story" and said the duke had "notably avoided explaining the circumstances in which the images were taken".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In