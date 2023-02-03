| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Disgraced paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from jail

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, pictured in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, pictured in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, pictured in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter, pictured in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Flora Thompson

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

The paedophile glam rock singer – who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s – was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Most Watched

Privacy