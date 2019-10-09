Diplomat's wife 'fled UK from US airbase on private flight' after fatal crash

The wife of a US intelligence agent accused of killing a teenager in a car crash was spirited out of Britain on a private flight from a US airbase.

Anne Sacoolas (42), a mother of three, claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution.

Ms Sacoolas is alleged to have been driving her right-hand drive Volvo on the wrong side of the road when her car hit Harry Dunn (19), who was riding his motorbike.

Northamptonshire Police, which is investigating Ms Sacoolas on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, said yesterday they had no idea how the suspect left the country.

It is understood the Sacoolas family, including their children, were flown out of Mildenhall, the US airbase in Suffolk, shortly after the collision on August 27. Mr Dunn died the following day in hospital.

Ms Sacoolas had been in the UK for only three weeks. One of her children was with her in the car. The family have since gone to ground and were not at their home yesterday in Virginia, close to the CIA HQ at Langley.

Mr Dunn's parents pleaded with Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to face justice. They said they wouldn't object if she avoided jail. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

