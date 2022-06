Diplomatic efforts underway to save British soldiers condemned to death

Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim in the courtroom in Donetsk. Picture via Reuters

The family of a British man handed the death penalty for fighting Russian forces have said they are “devastated” by the sentence, handed down by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic .

British prime minister Boris Johnson has ordered ministers in his government to do “everything in their power” to secure the release of Shaun Pinner and fellow Briton Aiden Aslin, after the pair were condemned to death in what the UK government described as a “sham” sentencing.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss discussed efforts to secure their release with her Ukrainian counterpart on Friday, after the judgment by a Russian proxy court.

A statement issued yesterday on behalf of the family of Mr Pinner (48) said they are “devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal showtrial”.

“As a Ukrainian resident for over four years and a contracted serving marine in the 36th Brigade, of which he is very proud, Shaun should be accorded all the rights of a prisoner of war according to the Geneva Convention and including full independent legal representation,” it said.

“We sincerely hope that all parties will co-operate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun. Our family, including his son and Ukrainian wife, love and miss him so much and our hearts go out to all the families involved in this awful situation.”

The men were accused along with a third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, of being “mercenaries” after fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, suggested on Friday that negotiations for a possible prisoner swap with Moscow were underway, and Truss said she had spoken with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba “to discuss efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies”.

In a statement to the Newark Advertiser, a relative of Mr Aslin urged Britain and Ukraine to “do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon”.

They said Mr Aslin (28), and Mr Pinner “are not, and never were, mercenaries” and should be treated as prisoners of war as they were fighting as part of the Ukrainian army.

Russian news agency Interfax claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner were both members of regular Ukrainian military units fighting in Mariupol, the southern port city which was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the convictions were “guided by the laws of the Donetsk People’s Republic” — the breakaway puppet state controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

“Because these crimes were committed on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, all the rest is speculation,” Lavrov told a press conference.