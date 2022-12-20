| 7.2°C Dublin

Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell receives apology and damages over phone hacking

Lawyers for the former royal butler said Mirror Group Newspapers had also accepted liability for the unlawful acts of private investigators.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell (John Stilwell/PA) Expand

Jess Glass, PA

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has been given a public apology and substantial damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over phone hacking and “repeated invasion of his privacy”.

Mr Burrell, a friend and confidante to Diana, Princess of Wales, brought legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after he was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher and had his voicemails intercepted.

