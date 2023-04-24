| 5.4°C Dublin

Diana told me Charles wasn’t cut out to be king, but she was wrong

The coronation of Britain's King Charles takes place on Saturday, May 6. Photo: PA Expand

Jennie Bond

“The truth is that Charles would be much happier living in Tuscany, painting the landscape or studying architecture.”

So said Diana, the late ­Princess of Wales, shortly after her divorce from her husband. We were talking about the future now that their so-called “fairy-tale” marriage had been officially ­extinguished.

