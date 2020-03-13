Devastation of mining in deep sea must stop - Attenborough

Undated handout photo issued by the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research of a tripod fish. Sir David Attenborough has backed calls for a halt to deep sea mining, which conservationists warn could have huge impacts on wildlife and climate change. Photo: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research/PA

David Attenborough has backed calls for a halt to deep sea mining, which conservationists warn could have huge impacts on wildlife and climate change.

A report from Fauna and Flora International (FFI) calls for a moratorium on moves to exploit the deep sea for minerals that are in increasingly high demand for use in items such as mobile phones and batteries.

Scientists at the conservation organisation who have assessed the risks and potential effects of deep seabed mining warn it could include the disruption of entire ecosystems that are home to largely unstudied wildlife.

The process could also create large plumes of sediments that smother areas far away from the mining sites themselves and kill marine life.

There are also concerns about the release of toxic and heavy metals and the spread of toxins to areas of the oceans important for fisheries.

Mining could also lead to the loss of microbes that capture methane and carbon and disrupt the oceans "biological pump" which takes carbon from the atmosphere and transports energy and nutrients through the oceans, they warn.

Mr Attenborough, a vice-president of FFI, warned: "Mining the deep sea could create a devastating series of impacts that threaten the processes that are critical to the health and function of our oceans. Fauna and Flora International is calling on global governments to put in place a moratorium on all deep sea mining - a call I wholeheartedly support."

In a foreword to the report, he also said the idea that people should be considering the destruction of deep sea places before they have understood them or the role they play in the health of the planet "is beyond reason".

Irish Independent