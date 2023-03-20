‘Devastated’ Lloyd Webber reveals son is critically ill with cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “absolutely devastated” after his eldest son became “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer behind such hits as Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Evita revealed Nicholas (43), who has been fighting the stomach cancer for 18 months, has now been hospitalised.

The 74-year-old said he will miss the opening night of his new show Bad Cinderella in New York while he takes time to be with his son and family.

In a statement, Lloyd Webber said: “I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill. As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

“I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and, as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Nicholas Lloyd Webber is also a composer and record producer, and wrote the music for an adaptation of The Little Prince. He is also known for scoring the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records and the film The Last Bus.

He was nominated for a Grammy for a musical theatre album alongside his father, Greg Wells and David Zippel for Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella.

Nicholas is married to Polly Wiltshire, who appeared on the soundtrack of his father’s 2019 film adaptation of Cats.