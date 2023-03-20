| 11.2°C Dublin

‘Devastated’ Lloyd Webber reveals son is critically ill with cancer

Andrew Lloyd Webber with wife Madeleine, and son Nicholas Lloyd Webber. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Expand

Helena Lambert, in London

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “absolutely devastated” after his eldest son became “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer behind such hits as Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Evita revealed Nicholas (43), who has been fighting the stomach cancer for 18 months, has now been hospitalised.

