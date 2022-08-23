‘Devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken’ – Nine-year-old shot dead in Liverpool named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A police officer lays flowers near to the scene in Liverpool, where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A nine-year-old girl was shot dead when a gunman chased another man into her home in Liverpool and opened fire “with complete disregard” for anyone else in the property.

Merseyside Police named the youngster as Olivia Pratt-Korbel and said her family are “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken” following the incident on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, on Monday night.

Speaking at a press conference at police headquarters in Liverpool today, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding: “This is not the time for anyone who knows who’s responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.”

Olivia was found with a gunshot injury to her chest when officers attended the scene at around 10pm on Monday, and was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she died.

Ms Kennedy said police believe a 35-year-old man was being chased in the area by a gunman who was firing at him.

She said: “The man being chased forced his way into Olivia’s house and the offender ran in after him, firing a number of shots with complete disregard for Olivia and her family, who had no connection with the gunman or the man who forced his way in.

“Sadly, Olivia was fatally wounded when the gunman fired at the man who was trying to get into the house, and her mum also suffered a gunshot to her wrist.

“The 35-year-old man who had been chased suffered a number of gunshots to his upper body.

“Whilst Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by his friends, who took him to hospital.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, said the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, forced his way into the building as Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, tried to close the door.

He said: “Olivia’s mum Cheryl appears to have opened the door to her property in order to see what was going on outside.



“A shot has been fired, which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her, and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”



The force also appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information, adding that the incident “crosses every single boundary”.



The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the Croxteth area of Liverpool.