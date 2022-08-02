Desperate parents lose battle to keep son Archie Battersbee on life support

The Court of Appeal in London has ruled Archie Battersbee’s life support will be switched off today. Photo: PA

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be switched off today after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the UK’s Court of Appeal.

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities last week after their court battle against Barts Health NHS Trust over his treatment ended.

The youngster, who was found in a coma in April, was due to have his life support at the Royal London Hospital in East London ended at 2pm yesterday, after a High Court judge ruled this to be in his best interests and the family exhausted all routes of appeal.

However, the UN committee issued a request to the UK government on Friday, asking that it “refrain from withdrawing life-preserving medical treatment, including mechanical ventilation and artificial nutrition and hydration” from Archie while his case was under consideration by the committee.

The UK government’s legal department then wrote an urgent letter on Sunday on behalf of British health secretary Steve Barclay, asking the courts to urgently consider the committee’s request.

Judge Andrew McFarlane, sitting with Judge Eleanor King and Judge Andrew Moylan, said: “My decision is that, save for granting a short stay until 12 noon tomorrow, the parents’ application for any further stay is dismissed.”

The judge said the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, under which the UN committee made its request, is an “unincorporated international treaty”.

“It is not part of the law of the United Kingdom... and it is not appropriate for this court to apply an unincorporated international treaty into its decision-making process,” he said.

“Every day that (Archie) continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests.”

The judge said that was the decision that has been taken in the courts of England and Wales.

The judges refused to grant permission to appeal against their ruling at Britain’s Supreme Court.

Ms Dance indicated she and Archie’s father would make an application to the UK’s highest court.

She said in a statement: “We continue to be shocked and traumatised by the brutality of the UK courts and the hospital trust.

“Our wishes as parents continue to be trampled on and ignored. We do not understand the urgency and rush to end life support.

“The hospital trust has, at no point, given us time to come to terms with what has happened.

“This is no way for a compassionate society to treat a family in our situation. We will continue to fight for Archie.”

In his ruling, Judge McFarlane referred to the medical evidence before Judge Anthony Hayden, who ruled on July 15 that Archie’s life-sustaining treatment should be withdrawn.