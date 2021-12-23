Deputy head teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of child

A deputy principal has admitted 18 child sexual abuse offences, including two counts of rape.

Liverpool Crown Court heard Julie Morris (44), the safeguarding lead at St George’s Central CE Primary School in Wigan, and partner David Morris (52), filmed themselves abusing and raping the victim, a girl under the age of 13, in a series of videos.

At the hearing yesterday, Julie Morris entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape, nine of inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

She also admitted three counts of taking indecent images of a child, one of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of possessing indecent images of a child.

David Morris pleaded guilty to 34 offences at an earlier hearing.

The court heard the videos showed Julie Morris giggling as the abuse took place.