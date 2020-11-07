Depp axed from 'Fantastic Beasts' movie over 'wife beater' verdict

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he plans to appeal against the ruling which last week concluded that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Johnny Depp has been axed from his role on the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts after a High Court judge found that claims he was a “wife beater” were “substantially true”.

Warner Bros announced yesterday that Depp – who described the judgment as “surreal” – would no longer star in the film franchise and his part would be recast.

It took nearly five days after Mr Justice Nicol delivered his findings that the Hollywood star had assaulted the actress Amber Heard on a number of occasions for the studio to cut its ties with Depp.

Warner Bros. said in a statement: “Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast.”

Depp told his social media followers he had been asked to resign from the franchise and had agreed to do so.

Online Editors