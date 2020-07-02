Depp and ex-wife Heard to face each other after 'Sun' loses bid to end libel case

A judge has rejected an attempt by 'The Sun' to quash a libel suit from Hollywood star Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judge Andrew Nicol said "in my view it would not be just to strike out the claim". The ruling means the pair will square off next week at the High Court in London.

Depp (57) and Heard (34) met on the set of the 2011 comedy 'The Rum Diary' and married in Los Angeles in 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Depp is suing 'The Sun's' publisher News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Heard.

He strongly denies the allegations.

'The Sun's' lawyers applied for the case to be dismissed on the grounds Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing he tried to buy "MDMA and other narcotics" while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

The newspaper's lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents from separate libel proceedings against Heard in the United States. He said the lapse endangered the defendants' ability to get a fair trial.

The judge ruled Depp had breached the order, but granted him "relief from sanctions".

He also rejected an attempt by Depp to force Heard to disclose evidence including communications with actor James Franco and Space-X founder Elon Musk, with whom she allegedly had affairs while involved with Depp.

Irish Independent