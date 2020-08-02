| 11.9°C Dublin

Departure reveals a permanent schism in the Murdoch dynasty

RESIGNED: James Murdoch. Photo: AP Photo/Pool Expand

Chris Williams

The biggest surprise in James Murdoch’s departure from the board of News Corp is that it took him so long. In May last year, the Sunday Telegraph reported that after the sale of most of the Murdoch television and film assets to Disney and his receipt of a $2bn cut, he planned to take “precisely zero” interest in what remains of the family business.

His curt resignation, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” is confirmation of a permanent schism in the dynasty. The most significant of those disagreements has been conducted in public.

Earlier this year, James complained about the coverage of the devastating Australian wildfires by News Corp outlets. Newspaper columns had labelled suggestions of a link to climate change “silly” and “hysterical”, in line with 89-year-old Rupert Murdoch’s long-standing views.