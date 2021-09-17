Delight as toddler starts world’s most expensive drug treatment

Rosie-Mae Walton and Wes Powell with their son Marley as he recovers at Sheffield Children's Hospital, having received the "most expensive drug in the world", the genetic treatment Zolgensma

A couple who fought for their young son to have “the most expensive drug in the world” to treat his genetic condition say they are “overwhelmed” after he finally received the treatment.

Rosie-Mae Walton and Wes Powell had been desperately trying to raise cash for their son Marley to have the £1.8m (€2m) genetic drug Zolgensma in the United States when it was licensed in the UK and NHS England struck a landmark deal with the American manufacturer.

Marley, who is now 16 months old and has Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), was given the one-off treatment of the so-called miracle drug at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and is now recovering.

Ms Walton said it had been a “roller-coaster” since the drug was licensed in March, as they waited to find out whether Marley was eligible.

She said they cried when he was finally approved.

“You can imagine that was just so overwhelming,” Ms Walton said. “It was like the best news ever that had come to us. As soon as we found out that it came to the UK, we just cried our eyes out.

“Then, when we got the antibody test and that came back negative – that he was eligible for Zolgensma.

“I read the email and we just cried again. We just cried all day. It was just the happiest moment ever, just to know that he’s actually getting it, after all the time waiting and how much we’ve been through and how much Marley’s been through.”

Ms Walton said Marley appears to be doing well since Tuesday’s treatment.

“It feels so surreal, like it hasn’t hit home yet that he’s actually had it – that a drip is just so expensive and has worked wonders,” she said.

“It’s just crazy, considering all we’ve been through and the amount of scares you get put through thinking that your baby won’t reach the age of two.

“Then you think that he’s had this most expensive drug in the world. It’s just crazy. It’s the best thing ever.”

Tony Hart, consultant paediatric neurologist at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, said SMA is a genetic condition that causes a range of life-limiting problems.

This means most children with the condition die within a couple of years.

“Zolgensma is a breakthrough because it really is a miracle drug,” he said. “Without Zolgensma, most children would have died.”