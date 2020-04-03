Delays to UK's 'gamechanger' virus tests could extend the lockdown by weeks

Under pressure: British Home Secretary Matt Hancock has been criticised over lack of tests

Seventeen-and-a-half million coronavirus antibody tests promised by British ministers are unlikely to be ready until June, potentially extending the lockdown in the UK by weeks, it has emerged.

Industry leaders commissioned by the British government to produce home testing kits have told 'The Daily Telegraph' that they were "mystified" by suggestions the technology would be imminently available to the public.

A blood test that detects whether a person has already contracted Covid-19 - as opposed to the antigen test, which flags a current infection - is considered by many experts to be vital for easing the restrictions paralysing Britain.

Only last week, senior health officials said finger-prick blood tests could become widely available via Amazon or Boots "within weeks".

Boris Johnson has described the kits as a potential "gamechanger".

Yesterday, however, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, appeared to distance himself from the earlier statements, suggesting in one interview that antibody tests will not necessarily form part of the overall target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests he announced on Thursday.

Now, the medical director of a biotech company given £1m (€1.1m) by the Department of Health to pioneer an antibody test has urged the public to be patient.

Dr Joe Fitchett, of Milton Keynes-based Mologic, said its own rapid diagnostic test would only be available from June at the earliest, and expressed scepticism that other kits could be ready for use sooner than that.

"That's very fast to produce something from a prototype," he said.

"Anyone can produce rubbish prototypes, but it has to work. It's a real challenge to make sure you have enough of what you need for the country," he added.

Pressure on ministers increased yesterday as authorities in Italy announced they are about to commence antibody testing in one of the worst hit regions.

Officials in the Veneto region, which includes Venice, plan to test 100,000 doctors and nurses and to then roll out the tests to the general population.

Experts there are using a test that costs around €10 and delivers a result in an hour.

Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto, said a positive test would give a person an "immunity licence", enabling them to resume a normal life.

Berlin has also announced it is planning to bring in immunity certificates as part of preparations for the country to cease its lockdown, and British health officials have also indicated a similar scheme may be tried in the UK.

The accuracy of the Italian test, made by Snibe Diagnostics, is not known.

However, the results obtained so far were "very satisfactory", according to Mario Plebani and Giuseppe Lippi, the heads of analysis laboratories in Padova and Verona. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

