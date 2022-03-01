Defendant on trial for 1994 killing of schoolboy denies ‘unhealthy interest’ in dead birds and young children

A police officer’s son accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave has denied having an unhealthy interest in dead birds and young children.

James Watson was 13 at the time it is alleged he killed Rikki (6) in Peterborough, England, on November 28, 1994. The little boy was found strangled, stripped and posed in a star shape in woodland the next day.

Mr Watson, now 40, was charged with Rikki’s murder after his DNA was allegedly found on the youngster’s discarded clothes.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have heard he was seen with the victim on the morning of November 28. Giving evidence yesterday, Mr Watson told jurors that was the “first and only time” he had met Rikki. The defendant also dismissed allegations he was interested in dead birds and images of young children in underwear. Mr Watson was taken into care after his father, a police officer, was arrested and jailed.



In an opening address, Mr Watson’s lawyer Jennifer Dempster QC told jurors there are three issues in the defence case.

Firstly, she highlighted the difficulty in pinpointing the time of Rikki’s death.

The second issue is whether the jury can be sure that Mr Watson killed Rikki “given the state of the evidence”.

Ms Dempster said it is “incontrovertibly” proven that Mr Watson had met Rikki and there were a “few minutes” of interaction. But there is “simply no evidence” that he was in the woods for some two hours, during which time it is alleged he killed, stripped and posed Rikki.

Thirdly, Rikki’s body was found by a police officer the next day. Yet, Ms Dempster said, another officer searched the path where he was found the night before and Rikki was not there. She suggested that if that was right, Rikki or his body was moved there later. The “major consequence” of that would be to rule out Mr Watson, as he would already have got his taxi back to the children’s home, she asserted.

Mr Watson denies murder and the trial continues.