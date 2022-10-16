Deceased royal Lord Mountbatten set to be named in court as alleged child abuser

Deceased royal Lord Mountbatten is set to be named in court for the first time as an alleged child abuser.

Sunday Life revealed today the senior royal, who was murdered by the IRA, is at the centre of disturbing new claims he abused a young boy in Northern Ireland.

Down the decades, those close to the late Queen’s second cousin have consistently dismissed such speculation and may have thought the issue had finally drawn to a close.

But this development is likely to reignite the debate over who exactly Louis Mountbatten was.

The young boy at the heart of this latest allegation — now a grown man living on the other side of the world — says he was abused by the war hero twice in the notorious Kincora home in east Belfast.

Arthur Smyth has now gone public and is about to lodge papers in the high court in a civil action against the chief constable, the Department of Health and the Belfast Trust.

But at the heart of this case — the claim that the late Queen’s second cousin was a paedophile.

“I just think it needs to be told. I just want it to be brought to light. It should have been brought out a long time ago when things were going down,’’ Arthur told Sunday Life from his home in Australia.

The development comes just weeks after the latest in a string of investigations into the Kincora scandal found “systemic” failings in how police handled reports of abuse at the home.

The Police Ombudsman found the RUC, as it was known back then, did not act on information passed on, failing the many young victims.

Perhaps, most shocking, when the finger was rightly pointed at ‘housemaster’ William McGrath, one constable just obtained a character reference from his boss, Joe Mains, who just happened to be a paedophile too.

Mains said McGrath was a “good chap”, who held strong religious beliefs and “was high up in the Orange Order”.

No further action was taken and the pair continued their abuse as did another worker, deputy warden Raymond Semple.

They were finally brought to justice and jailed in 1981 — all now dead taking their secrets with them to the grave.

The Police Ombudsman’s investigation supported the Historical Institutional Inquiry’s findings on Kincora, that there was no evidence the security agencies were complicit in the abuse.

Arthur Smyth says he was sent to Kincora when he was 11 or 12. The third youngest in a family of nine, most of his siblings were put into care. His story fits the familiar pattern of others sent to the home — with the abuse starting just days in.

His tormentor was William McGrath who later became known as “the beast of Kincora”.

“They took me straight from the courthouse to Kincora. It was just black, I didn’t want to be there,’’ said a sobbing Arthur, who is known as Arty to his family and friends.

“McGrath was the one who instigated it. He befriended me when he was on at night and kept saying to me, ‘You know if you want to be with your sisters, sometimes you have to do

things’.

“Then he would come into my bedroom at night.”

Arthur says McGrath then introduced him to another man in August 1977, the now 56-year old recalling his demeanour as “upmarket”.

“McGrath would say you are going to meet a special friend and I went, ‘Oh really’, and that’s when he took me into that room — downstairs there was a big office, with a big desk and there was a shower,’’ says Arthur.

“His name was never mentioned in the room. He made me have a shower and then McGrath would come down and get me afterwards.”

Arthur says there were two of these encounters.

But it was only two years later, in August 1979, when Lord Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA while on holiday in Co Sligo, that he first put the name to the man he claims he was forced to shower with in Kincora.

“I recognised him on the TV, that’s when it all sank in, but I didn’t say anything. I started crying but couldn’t show it because there were other kids around,’’ he says. “I went to my bed and started sobbing. I thought to myself, ‘That is the bloke who abused me’’.”

It has previously been claimed Mountbatten — a war hero and last viceroy of India — was part of the Kincora sex scandal.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry insisted the abuse at the home was confined to workers McGrath, Mains and Semple.

And in August, a friend of the two boys killed in the IRA bomb alongside Lord Mountbatten in Mullaghmore, rejected allegations the royal was a paedophile.

John Barry was responding to claims Kincora warden Joe Mains trafficked boys to Classiebawn Castle in Co Sligo.

“I was in Classiebawn in August 1977, which these allegations refer to, and I saw nothing. Never,” said John.

“And I was there for years before that and after it. Nothing. Sure, if that was the case, would my mother bring me up there all those years as a child?”

Not known until recently was that the FBI had compiled a secret dossier on Mountbatten and his wife Edwina.

They were described as a couple “with extremely low morals,” with Mountbatten having “a perversion for young boys”.

Arthur’s life has been defined by what happened to him in Kincora.

He was moved to another home nearby but paedophile William McGrath was always close.

“It (new home) was half-a-mile away from Kincora. He would pick me up from school and take me back there (to abuse), then drop me back in his car close to the bridge, it went on for months. Your brain switches off when you are abused,’’ he says.

At 18, he tried to take his own life, the mention of Lord Mountbatten on the news a trigger.

“I was on my way to work. I drove a motorbike, and I decided to take the motorbike into oncoming traffic,’’ he says.

“I broke my legs. I recovered from it, but I just wanted it to be all over. They were praising somebody who should never be praised. They were on TV glorifying him and I just couldn’t handle it.”

Arthur moved to Australia to escape his troubles and has been there ever since.

His legal action also contains sworn testimony from his loved ones, and what he told them about Kincora and Mountbatten.

His wife Alison was told about the abuse a few years into their 30-year marriage.

Arthur is aware of the potential fall-out to what he is now claiming publicly.

Asked if he’s sure it was Mountbatten, he replies: “You don’t forget who abused you. Trust me. You block it out but you don’t forget. I shut it down for years.

“I felt embarrassed by what had happened but now I want peace.”