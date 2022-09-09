Death of Queen Elizabeth: Tributes paid to a ‘beloved mother’, ‘role model’ and ‘inspiration’

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Aberdeen Airport before travelling on to Balmoral Castle. Photo: Paul Campbell/PA

Britain’s new king has described the death of Queen Elizabeth, whom he called his “beloved mother”, as the “greatest sadness” for his family.

One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose title was confirmed as King Charles III – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the queen was “so widely held”.

His words came soon after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen, (96), Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who served as head of state for more than 70 years, died “peacefully” yesterday.

Charles said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

She was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee.

The queen was a figure of continuity as her country changed in the 20th century, through the millennium and in the 21st century.

Read More

The death of her husband, Prince Philip, last year at the age of 99 was devastating for her, but she continued with her duties as head of state.

However, concerns for her health were sparked when, at 12.32pm yesterday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned for her health.

Crowds had gathered outside Buckingham Palace as the queen’s family travelled to Balmoral.

At 6.31pm, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”



Prince Charles becomes King Charles III, the title a personal choice that was entirely his own.

Tributes were paid from across the globe to the queen.

US president Joe Biden said she was “a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons in a world of constant change”.

The queen was the first British monarch with whom “people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection”, Mr Biden said.

He described her as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy”.

“Supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example,” he said.

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the story of our world.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said Canada received the news of the queen’s death with “the heaviest of hearts”.

“She was a constant presence in our lives, and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” he said.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, said the queen was “a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom”.

Former US president Barack Obama said the queen meant “a great deal” to his family and, “time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the queen as “one of the most respected personalities worldwide”, while the Dutch King Willem-Alexander described her as “steadfast and wise”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the queen was “a role model and inspiration for millions”.

She was a “major player in world history over the last 70 years”, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said.

“She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen.”