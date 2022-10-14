Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher

A dead man has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher.

Neil Maxwell died by suicide in April 2019 – two months after Leah (19) vanished, police say.

Earlier this week, detectives searching for Leah found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

They began searching the house after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday.

A murder inquiry was opened after Leah’s rucksack and other belongings were found.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be done on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said previously: “Leah’s family and friends remain uppermost in our thoughts at this extremely difficult time.”

