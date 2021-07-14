‘De facto amnesty’ – UK to announce plans for statute of limitations ending prosecutions related to Troubles

The Northern Ireland Secretary is expected to announce a statute of limitations ending all prosecutions related to the Troubles before 1998.

The approach is to be outlined by Brandon Lewis in the House of Commons this afternoon.

It has been slammed by political parties and victims groups as a “de facto amnesty” for both veterans and former paramilitaries.

White-line picket protests took place last weekend against an amnesty.

Government sources have rejected claims it would effectively amount to an amnesty.

The plan is expected to include legislation which government wants to be passed by Parliament in the autumn.

More than 3,500 people died during the conflict, which stretched from the early 1970s to the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement in 1998, while tens of thousands more were left injured.

Last month Mr Lewis and Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney announced “intensive engagement” by the two governments on legacy.

Families of victims, political parties and other stakeholders are to be involved.

Mr Lewis then said the process will “build on and develop on the principle of the Stormont House Agreement”.

In 2014, the Stormont House Agreement proposed a Historical Investigations Unit to examine unsolved murders during the Troubles and an Independent Commission on Information Retrieval for families to learn more about the fate of their loved ones.

None of the proposals were implemented.

Bereaved families have been seeking answers about what happened to their loved one by pursuing fresh inquests while a number of cases are being examined by former Bedfordshire Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.