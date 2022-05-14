David Beckham ‘frightened for his family’ over actions of alleged stalker who believes she’s the mother of his daughter Harper

David and Victoria Beckham. Sharon Bell believes she had her eggs stolen and she is Harper's legitimate mother. Photo: Valery Hache

David Beckham was left “frightened for the safety of his family” after an alleged stalker, who believes she had her eggs “stolen” and is mother of his daughter, turned up at her school, a court has heard.

Sharon Bell (58) is said to be under the delusional belief that she was in a relationship with the former Manchester United footballer, that he and wife Victoria Beckham stole her eggs, and that their 10-year-old daughter Harper is her legitimate child.

Ms Bell allegedly sent a series of letters to the Beckhams’ homes in Oxford and London before attending the addresses in July and September last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard she also turned up at Harper’s school in a bid to speak to her, and was there when Victoria (48) arrived to collect her daughter.

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said: “David Beckham felt threatened and frightened for the safety of his family.

“He says he doesn’t know the defendant and that she is not the mother of his child.”

Ms Bell, of Boundary Way, Watford, previously pleaded not guilty to stalking and faces trial on July 12. She did not attend the hearing yesterday which heard that she is currently in hospital, where she has been sectioned.

Her lawyer, Lisa Wilson, said that if her client is not found by the court to be insane, she wants the Beckhams, who will be on holiday at the time of the trial, to be called as witnesses..

However, District Judge Michael Snow said the “absolutely bizarre assertion” would amount to “further harassment" of the Beckhams and was in the interests of justice that their statements be read.

The judge extended a civil interim stalking protection order until the end of the proceedings.