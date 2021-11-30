David Attenborough shines light on ‘vicious’ plants in new natural history series

Naturalist David Attenborough has spoken about the “stars” of his forthcoming natural history series, saying plants can be “very vicious things”.

The TV presenter and naturalist (95) was speaking about The Green Planet, a five-part series from the BBC’s Natural History Unit, which uses ground-breaking filming techniques to show viewers the intricate lives of plants and the ecosystems that flourish around them.

“We make lots of programmes about natural history, but the basis of all life is plants,” he said.

“We ignore them because they don’t seem to do much, but they can be very vicious things. Plants throttle one another, you know – they can move very fast, have all sorts of strange techniques to make sure that they can disperse themselves over a whole continent, have many ways of meeting so they can fertilise one another and we never actually see it happening. But now we can.”

The series, due to air in January 2022, had its global premiere in Glasgow in conjunction with the COP26 summit on tackling climate change.

The Green Planet, which will air on BBC One, will use new developments in robotics, moving time-lapse, super-detail thermal cameras and ultra-high-speed in order to “travel beyond the power of the human eye”, the BBC has said.

The broadcaster also spoke about the role of technology in helping to engage the younger generation with environmental issues.

He said: “Younger audiences – their phones are the main way to reach them. I hope as a consequence that the needs and wonder and importance of the natural world are seen. We tend to think we are the be all and end all – but we’re not.”