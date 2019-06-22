A guitar owned by ex-Pink Floyd musician David Gilmour has sold for a record-breaking $3,975,000 (€3.7million) to an American football billionaire who owns some of rock's most famous instruments.

A guitar owned by ex-Pink Floyd musician David Gilmour has sold for a record-breaking $3,975,000 (€3.7million) to an American football billionaire who owns some of rock's most famous instruments.

'Dark Side of the Moon' guitar sells for record €3.7m

Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, bought the 1969 Fender Stratocaster that featured on 'Dark Side of the Moon' and 'The Wall' in a New York auction on Thursday.

The sale of the modified electric guitar, known as "the black Strat", broke the previous world record of £2.1 million (€2.24 million) paid for a charity Stratocaster signed by 19 of the world's top rock guitarists, including Mr Gilmour, in 2004.

Mr Irsay (60) also bought the star's favourite guitar, the Martin 1069 D-35 acoustic, for £789,400 (€883,274) during the David Gilmour Guitar Collection auction held at Christie's.

Mr Gilmour's collection of more than 120 instruments raised nearly £17 million (€19 million) for his charity, ClientEarth.

Mr Irsay's collection already boasts a 1963 Gretsch guitar once owned by John Lennon and the "Yellow Cloud" guitar played by Princ, as well as guitars owned by Elvis, George Harrison and Bob Dylan.

Irish Independent