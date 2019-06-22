'Dark Side of the Moon' guitar sells for record €3.7m
A guitar owned by ex-Pink Floyd musician David Gilmour has sold for a record-breaking $3,975,000 (€3.7million) to an American football billionaire who owns some of rock's most famous instruments.
Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, bought the 1969 Fender Stratocaster that featured on 'Dark Side of the Moon' and 'The Wall' in a New York auction on Thursday.
The sale of the modified electric guitar, known as "the black Strat", broke the previous world record of £2.1 million (€2.24 million) paid for a charity Stratocaster signed by 19 of the world's top rock guitarists, including Mr Gilmour, in 2004.
Mr Irsay (60) also bought the star's favourite guitar, the Martin 1069 D-35 acoustic, for £789,400 (€883,274) during the David Gilmour Guitar Collection auction held at Christie's.
Mr Gilmour's collection of more than 120 instruments raised nearly £17 million (€19 million) for his charity, ClientEarth.
Mr Irsay's collection already boasts a 1963 Gretsch guitar once owned by John Lennon and the "Yellow Cloud" guitar played by Princ, as well as guitars owned by Elvis, George Harrison and Bob Dylan.
Irish Independent