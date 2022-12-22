| 5.5°C Dublin

Damien Bendall jailed for life for killing his partner and three children during sleepover

In an emotional victim impact statement, the father of two of the deceased children said ‘all I have is sadness’

Damien Bendall has been given a whole life order at Derby Crown Court for murdering his pregnant partner and three children, aged between 11 and 13, in September 2021. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary/PA Expand

Holly Bancroft

A quadruple murderer has been given a whole life order for killing his pregnant partner and three children with a claw hammer during a sleepover.

Damien Bendall (32) killed Lacey (11), her brother John (13), their mother Terri Harris (35), and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent (11), at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

