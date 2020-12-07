Dahl family says sorry for author’s anti-Semitic comments

Author of Matilda, The Witches and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl died in 1990

Roald Dahl’s family has apologised for anti-Semitic comments by the author.

The creator of books such as Matilda, The BFG, The Witches and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory died at the age of 74 in 1990 but his stories are still beloved by children around the world.

However, anti-Semitic comments he made have cast a shadow over his personal legacy.

In an interview with the New Statesman in 1983, the author said: “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.”

He added: “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

A statement from the Dahl family on the website of The Roald Dahl Story Company under the title: “Apology for anti-Semitic comments made by Roald Dahl.”

It says: “The Dahl family and the Roald Dahl Story Company deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements.

“Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said the apology was “encouraging” but that it should have come much sooner and been made in a more prominent way.

