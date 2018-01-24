Dad with cancer records loving video messages for his young daughters

Steve Durrant, from Portishead near Bristol, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014 and has been told he may have just 10 years to live.

The 40-year-old said: "I've seen the thing that's going to kill me and I have very little control over when it happens. I can control what I do in the immediate future for my family, though."

The father-of-two said of his daughters: "Unfortunately, at three and seven years old, I won't be here for a large part of their developmental years. It's going to be tough when we have to tell them what's going on.