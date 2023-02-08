Dad guilty of negligence over death of obese daughter (16) who was found lying in soiled bed linen

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of his obese teenage daughter, who was found dead in “squalor”.

Kaylea Titford (16) was found in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”, in soiled clothing and bed linen, after her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

The 16-year-old weighed 22st 13lb, with a BMI of 70, at the time of her death, a trial at Mold Crown Court heard.

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones (39), pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence last year but her father, Alun Titford, denied the offence along with an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. A jury found the 45-year-old guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Asked during his evidence why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removals worker said: “I’m lazy.”

The court heard that Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, died after suffering inflammation and infection from ulceration.

Emergency service workers, who were called to the house after she was found on October 10, described a “rotting” smell in her room. Maggots were found which were thought to be feeding on her body, the jury was told.

The court heard that her bedsheets were soiled and she was lying on puppy toilet training pads. Her room was said to be dirty and cluttered, with bottles of urine.

In cross-examination, Titford accepted he was as much to blame for Kaylea’s death as her mother.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “Following the conclusion of court proceedings, a concise child practice review is to be carried out. The local authority does not feel able to comment until this process has been completed.”