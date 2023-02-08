| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Dad guilty of negligence over death of obese daughter (16) who was found lying in soiled bed linen

Emergency services workers found Kaylea Titford in conditions described as ‘unfit for any animal’

Kaylea Titford died at her family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire Expand

Close

Kaylea Titford died at her family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire

Kaylea Titford died at her family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire

Kaylea Titford died at her family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire

Eleanor Barlow

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of his obese teenage daughter, who was found dead in “squalor”.

Kaylea Titford (16) was found in conditions described as “unfit for any animal”, in soiled clothing and bed linen, after her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy