Cutting ties was the only option for Andrew to fight his corner

In just 49 words, Prince Andrew’s royal career was over. And there was no going back.

In announcing Andrew’s “military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen”, Buckingham Palace made clear his titles will never be returned – regardless of the outcome of any future legal proceedings.

Instead, these will be redistributed to other members of the British royal family, ending any hope the 61-year-old may have harboured of a return to life within the monarchy.

He had stepped back in November 2019, following a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, “for the foreseeable future”. Yet the irrevocability of last night’s statement suggests Andrew has finally concluded he no longer has a future in the monarchy at all.

Despite protesting his innocence, even a royal criticised for his pomposity and arrogance appears able to see there can be no public presence for a man found guilty in the court of public opinion.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that it was Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who helped to persuade him this was the only way forward as Queen Elizabeth prepared to mark 70 years on the throne next month.

For all her faults, “Fergie” has always been rather more in tune with the “commoners” than her rather high-and-mighty former husband.

I understand that discussions about the father-of-two cutting all ties with The Firm stepped up after a “brutal” court hearing in New York on January 4 when it first became clear that Judge Lewis Kaplan had no intention of dismissing Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit.

Matters finally came to a head with the judge’s confirmation on Wednesday that the case would go to trial – with sources close to Andrew insisting yesterday’s Buckingham Palace statement was a result of a “mutual” conversation.

Read More

With input from other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William, it had already been decided Andrew could play no part in the Platinum Jubilee events to mark the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

But when it was confirmed he would be facing the prospect of either a civil trial or an out-of-court settlement, it was decided he would have to participate as a “private citizen” rather than a prince.

The palace has always been a stickler for precedent so the decision to allow Andrew to retain his title of Duke of York and use his HRH in a private capacity only echoes the treatment of Edward VIII following the abdication in 1936, and more recently, Prince Harry.

Part of Andrew’s unpopularity was borne out of it always being clear he enjoyed the trappings of his royal life – and was not shy in asserting his authority as a rather over-pampered “blood” prince who grew up second in line to the British throne. However, his closest allies hope his new-found separation from the crown will finally give him the freedom he has so far lacked to fight these allegations.

“I genuinely believe that in the long run this will prove to be the duke’s independence day,” said one. “It’s been almost impossible for him to do anything without worrying about damaging the monarchy, or his mother.

“This was really the only viable option available to him. If he has learned anything from the past two years it is that if you are a member of the royal family falsely accused of heinous crimes then it is almost impossible to clear your name.

“If he says nothing he’s accused of hiding behind his mother’s skirts, and if he speaks out he’s victim shaming. He now has the latitude to clear his name as a private citizen.”

The jury remains out on whether Andrew will actually opt for a courtroom showdown or go for the less exposing option of negotiating a settlement with Ms Giuffre.

The 38-year-old claims Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on the late billionaire paedophile’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.

With Prince Andrew having strenuously denied the claims since these first surfaced in 2015, it had been suggested he would want to avoid a pay-off for fear it would imply guilt.

Yet with his reputation shot to pieces – and his military affiliations and Royal patronages removed – arguably he has little left to lose. Andrew’s friends are urging him to fight to clear his name in court, but it is a high stakes gamble, especially considering the burden of proof in civil cases is “on the balance of probabilities”.

Both options are potentially financially ruinous, with talk of any settlement already at $5m – 10 times the amount Epstein paid Ms Giuffre in 2009.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)