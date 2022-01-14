| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cutting ties was the only option for Andrew to fight his corner

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

Camilla Tominey

In just 49 words, Prince Andrew’s royal career was over. And there was no going back.

In announcing Andrew’s “military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen”, Buckingham Palace made clear his titles will never be returned – regardless of the outcome of any future legal proceedings.

More On Queen Elizabeth

Most Watched

Privacy