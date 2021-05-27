Cummings takes revenge on Boris in scathing testimony over Covid ‘mishandling’  

Dominic Cummings gives evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees

Dominic Cummings accused Boris Johnson yesterday of being unfit to lead Britain and claimed tens of thousands of lives had been lost unnecessarily to Covid-19 amid the Government’s mishandling of the pandemic.

In seven hours of testimony to MPs, the former senior Downing Street adviser singled out the UK prime minister and Matt Hancock, the health secretary, for repeated criticism and allegations.

Mr Cummings was Mr Johnson’s closest aide before he was forced out of Downing Street last year.

Sources last night raised questions over his motives, suggesting the public would see him as bitter. No 10 declined to comment on the allegations, and said the prime minister would be judged “by the actions he’s taken”.

Mr Hancock was accused of lying to cabinet colleagues and the public, including over the availability of personal protective equipment and the shielding of care-home residents, with Mr Cummings saying there were “15 to 20” things the health secretary should have been sacked over. Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson had dismissed the early Covid crisis as a “scare story”, repeatedly expressed regret at locking down in March last year and had been too swayed by the media. Mr Cummings said it was “completely crackers” that Mr Johnson was prime minister.

A litany of other failings were singled out, from the early decision to keep pubs and the borders open to the assumption that herd immunity was inevitable. One senior civil servant was quoted as saying in March 2020: “I think we are absolutely f***ed.”

Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson’s fiancee, was also accused of pressuring No 10 to rebut a report about the couple’s dog as the Covid crisis was surging.

The Government will attempt to fight back today, with Mr Hancock answering an urgent question in the House of Commons before hosting a Covid press conference. A spokesman for Mr Hancock said “we absolutely reject” the allegations about him. Downing Street last night ruled out an imminent reshuffle, with the prime minister’s spokesman saying that Mr Johnson retained full confidence in Mr Hancock.

“I take full responsibility for everything that has happened,” Mr Johnson told the Commons at lunchtime yesterday, with Mr Cummings only a few hours into his testimony.

He added: “I am truly sorry for the suffering that the people of this country have experienced. But I maintain my point that the government acted throughout with the intention to save life and protect the NHS and in accordance with the best scientific advice. That is exactly what we did.”

Mr Cummings said that throughout that year he repeatedly clashed with Mr Johnson on Covid policy. “The heart of the problem was fundamentally I regarded him as unfit for the job and I was trying to create a structure around him to try and stop what I thought were extremely bad decisions and push other things through against his wishes,” he said. Asked later explicitly if he thought Mr Johnson was a “fit and proper person to get us through this pandemic”, Mr Cummings responded: “No.”

Mr Cummings said “tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die” and condemned the decision to delay the Covid public inquiry until spring 2022, arguing the governmental system as a whole failed the challenge.

However, his motivations for attacking Mr Johnson just six months after leaving Downing Street were called into question last night by government figures. One adviser to a cabinet minister called Mr Cummings “quite selective on what he remembered” and suggested most of the public would see him “come across as bitter”.

The mass of attacks and allegations from Mr Cummings, some of which he said he would back up by handing over texts, notes and WhatsApp messages to MPs, are likely to be picked up in later committee hearings and in the public inquiry. Mr Cummings also alleged that Mr Johnson was too cavalier about the pandemic in early 2020, saying it was like “swine flu” and that he should be injected with Covid on live television to calm fears.

The prime minister, according to Mr Cummings, regretted the March lockdown by the summer and said repeatedly that he should have been like the mayor in Jaws who “kept the beaches open”.

