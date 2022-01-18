Cummings claims Johnson lied about alleged parties at Downing Street

Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has claimed he and other eyewitnesses are prepared to swear under oath that Mr Johnson has “lied to parliament about parties” at Downing Street.

He also alleged there are “many other photos of parties after I left yet to appear”.

Mr Cummings indicated that he would “say more” about the issue only after a report by Sue Gray into alleged rule-breaching parties is published.

The threat risks undermining Ms Gray’s report, which is expected to conclude between the end of this week and early next week.

On May 20, 2020, the day of a No 10 drinks event for which Mr Johnson last week apologised but insisted he “believed implicitly” was a work event, Mr Cummings said he had personally warned Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, that an invitation to the gathering “broke the rules”.

Mr Reynolds had emailed 100 staff encouraging them to “make the most of the lovely weather” by engaging in “socially distanced drinks” in the Downing Street garden.

Mr Cummings claimed that in addition to himself “a very senior official replied by email saying the invite broke the rules”, and speculated that it was “not credible” that Mr Reynolds would not have checked that Mr Johnson was happy for the event to proceed.

The former aide also made the claim that he himself raised concerns about the event with Mr Johnson directly but that the “PM waved it aside”.

Mr Cummings said: “The events of May 20 alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties. Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”

Mr Johnson told MPs last month that he had been “repeatedly assured” there was “no party and that no Covid rules were broken”, in response to allegations of a rule-breaching event in December 2020.

The prime minister’s official spokesman yesterday reiterated an outright denial, saying: “We made clear over the weekend that it’s untrue to say that the prime minister was told or warned ahead of that [event on May 20, 2020].”

Meanwhile, UK business minister George Freeman said the prime minister “should set the highest standards” as he warned claims of rule-breaching No 10 parties have damaged trust in the government.

In private remarks, reported by The Times, Mr Freeman told a constituent that people in power “shouldn’t seek to escape public responsibility or accountability”, in comments likely to be seen as veiled criticism of Boris Johnson.

Mr Freeman last night denied that he was questioning Mr Johnson’s leadership, saying he wanted to wait for the Whitehall investigation into alleged parties to conclude and to hear the prime minister’s response.

The frontbencher also reportedly referred to parties taking place in No 10 at a time when many people “couldn’t see dying loved ones”.

The message was sent after Mr Johnson addressed MPs about the garden party at Prime Minister’s Questions last Wednesday.

A government source hit back that Mr Johnson had tackled the issue during that Commons appearance.

As speculation swirled about Mr Johnson’s future, a new poll indicated Rishi Sunak has a 28-point lead over Liz Truss among Tory members in a race to be the next party leader.

It came as Tory MPs raised concerns that Ms Gray’s report could be redacted, prompting calls for all senior figures referenced in the probe to be named, although No 10 has said the report will be published in full.

