Crufts offers DNA tests to identify dogs with health problems amid controversies with over-breeding

Owners can check their dog for a number of different genetic mutations to avoid passing on inherited conditions to future puppies

H, a harlequin great Dane and boo the Chihuahua at the launch for this year's Crufts dog show in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King Expand

H, a harlequin great Dane and boo the Chihuahua at the launch for this year's Crufts dog show in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King

Bláthnaid Corless

Crufts is to offer DNA testing to help identify health problems in dogs, amid controversies with over-breeding.

Owners and breeders can now avail of a “simple and cost-effective” cheek swab test, allowing them to check their dog for a number of different genetic mutations.

