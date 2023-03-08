Crufts offers DNA tests to identify dogs with health problems amid controversies with over-breeding

Crufts is to offer DNA testing to help identify health problems in dogs, amid controversies with over-breeding.

Owners and breeders can now avail of a “simple and cost-effective” cheek swab test, allowing them to check their dog for a number of different genetic mutations.

The breed-specific tests, which cost between £60 (€67) and £120 (€135), can identify what diseases a dog may develop in the future and can help breeders to know what to look for in a DNA-tested mate.

Crufts has been embroiled in controversy over the years for promoting breed standards in its competition which can have a detrimental effect on a dog’s health, such as flat faces and skin folds.

This is the first time that The Kennel Club will offer DNA testing at the world’s biggest dog show, with tests available for 78 breeds and 80 individual known conditions.

The Kennel Club has said it hopes “caring breeders and responsible owners” will make use of the services to ensure they are having a positive impact on the health of future generations of dogs.

Those who use the service will also be contributing to canine genetic research, through data collection and funds reinvested into ongoing research and health initiatives.

The Kennel Club’s DNA testing system was launched last December, in partnership with Weatherbys Scientific, a family-owned business that specialises in bovine and equine genomic health testing.

There are hopes that dog DNA testing will be more widely incorporated into breeding programmes in the UK, creating healthier gene pools for future dog generations.