Crossbow invader caught at Windsor is sectioned

A man who was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under Britain’s Mental Health Act.

Police responded to a security breach on Saturday at around 8.30am in the grounds of the castle in Berkshire where Queen Elizabeth is in residence.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.

He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, the force added.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police specialist operations.”

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declined to comment.

The queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle and was expected to have lunch with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones.

In May, police arrested a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, after a report that two trespassers had been in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on the afternoon of April 25.

Officers were also called to Prince Andrew’s home after a 43-year-old woman reportedly talked her way into his mansion on April 19, claiming to be his fiancee. This woman was also sectioned later.