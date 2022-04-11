Covid ‘leaves one very tired and exhausted’, says Queen Elizabeth

QUEEN Elizabeth has said that Covid leaves “one very tired and exhausted” in a video call with NHS staff and former patients, where she reflected on the impact that “this horrible pandemic” has had.

The British monarch, who is 95, tested positive for Covid in late February, shortly after her son Prince Charles contracted the illness.

At the time, she was described as having “mild cold-like symptoms”, and returned to “light duties” nine days after testing positive.

However, when talking to a former Covid patient on a virtual visit to open the Royal London Hospital’s Queen Elizabeth Unit, she said that Covid had left her “very tired and exhausted”.

“It’s not a nice result,” she said.

She spoke to Asef Hussain, a former Covid patient, who told her that his brother and father died of the disease, while he himself had been

on a ventilator. Mr Hussain said his recovery had taken a long time.

The queen remarked that, in 2020 when Mr Hussain caught the illness, “It was the bad version, wasn’t it?” She heard that 500 people around the world had joined a prayer on Zoom for Mr Hussain, to which she replied: “Praying for him. Oh, wonderful.”

She also reflected on the “Dunkirk spirit” shown by the staff working under trying conditions during the pandemic, saying: “Thank goodness it still exists.”

“It is very interesting, isn’t it, when there’s some very vital thing, how everybody works together and pulls together? Marvellous, isn’t it?”

She was told the 155-bed critical care unit was constructed in just five weeks to deal with the huge number of patients during the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth remarked: “It’s amazing, isn’t it, what can be done when needs be.” She described the efforts of the medical staff as “splendid”.

The plaque was unveiled and held up to the camera to show the monarch, who was calling from Windsor Castle and wearing a floral dress.



