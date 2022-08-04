Coverage of ‘Wagatha Christie’ case was sexist, says Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy has said she feels there was “a lot of sexism” involved in the coverage of her “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney.

In her first TV interview since losing the libel case, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy opened up about her thoughts on the case and the effects it has had on her personally.

Last week Ms Vardy (40) lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In her first interview since the ruling, Ms Vardy opened up to TalkTV’s Kate McCann about how she thought the case was presented in a “misogynistic way”.

McCann asked whether she thought the scrutiny by the media surrounding how she and Ms Rooney dressed during the trial was influenced by sexism, to which Vardy replied: “Totally – the whole thing was presented in such a misogynistic way.”

Ms Vardy pointed out that she does not think Johnny Depp’s attire was subjected to the same level of observation during his recent high-profile trial with Amber Heard.

I think we had a judge that didn’t understand the case and didn’t look at everything

She added: “It just seems like women aren’t allowed to defend themselves. Women aren’t allowed to dress nicely. Yeah, there’s a lot of sexism involved in it.”

Ms Vardy also reflected on how it has affected her personally since the original post in 2019, admitting there were points where she felt she “didn’t even want to be here anymore”.





The dispute began in 2019 when Ms Rooney shared a post saying she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Ma Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Expand Close Coleen Rooney during the lawsuit. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coleen Rooney during the lawsuit. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Ms Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details that she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Ms Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued Ms Rooney for libel with both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

Speaking to TalkTV, Ms Vardy admitted she does regret the dispute went as far as it did but continuously reaffirmed that she still believes she is innocent.

She added that she is “disappointed” with the outcome of the trial, saying: “I didn’t expect it to go that way but I think we had a judge that didn’t understand the case and didn’t look at everything.”