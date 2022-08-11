Court is told Ryan Giggs made his ex-girlfriend ‘a slave to his every need and demand’

Court artist sketch of Ryan Giggs in court in front of Judge Hilary Manley

Ryan Gigg’s ex-girlfriend told a court yesterday she realised she was being “lured” into an affair with the former footballer, after reading a psychology book.

Kate Greville (36) told jurors that, after carrying out online research into coercion, she became convinced the ex- Manchester United winger had a “narcissistic personality disorder”.

Ms Greville said she had read How To Win Friends & Influence People for work purposes, and that Mr Giggs’s “mind games” reminded her of it.

The defence told Manchester Crown Court that the suggestion Mr Giggs lured Ms Greville into a relationship with psychological tricks was “rubbish”.

During her research into coercion, Ms Greville – who said she was “really into psychology” – determined that Mr Giggs had “narcissistic personality disorder”.

The court also heard that Ms Greville had lost two phones after police requested to review them for evidence.

One fell out of her pocket when she was trying to save her dog from a river, and the other was stolen by a “young person” as she walked in central Manchester.

Chris Daw QC, who is acting for the defendant, told the court: “At the end of last year, you finally allowed police access to a very limited amount of data on the mobile phone.

“Did you delete anything that might have been relevant?”

Ms Greville responded: “I deleted some messages between myself and the person we mentioned previously – the person that worked with PR – to protect him, because I didn’t want him associated with this case.”

It also emerged that Ms Greville refused to give police access to her iCloud account in order to recover messages from the stolen phone, because she didn’t want details of her business revealed and she was worried she might be discredited as a witness.

Mr Daw asked Ms Greville, a PR executive: “Did Mr Giggs’s public figure and wealth have anything to do with your interest in him?”

She answered: “No. Not in the slightest. As a person it made him more attractive because he’d done well and was successful.

“It wasn’t the money side of it or him being a footballer that made him attractive. If anything, him being a footballer put me off.”

Just a day before the beginning of the trial, Ms Greville wrote in a statement submitted to the court that she had “become a slave to Mr Giggs, to his every need and every demand.”

Asked by Mr Daw if she actually meant that, she said: “That’s what it felt like. When Ryan said do something, I would do it.

“There was resistance sometimes... I had to do everything he said, otherwise there would be consequences.”

The jury were shown messages from Mr Giggs to his then on-off girlfriend in which he repeatedly told her how proud he was of her, that she was “amazing” and that he loved her.

Mr Daw told the court that this was much more typical of their exchanges during their relationship – as opposed to the foul-mouthed messages highlighted by the prosecution.

Ms Greville agreed, saying Mr Giggs would “lovebomb” her with messages, adding: “I literally thought he was the best thing in the world.”

The content of the “blackmail” email at the heart of the coercion case was revealed yesterday afternoon.

Ms Greville implied it was a sexual video of her and Mr Giggs, the defence said, but that she never viewed it.

But, the defence say, it was in fact a video of her and other women dancing in black dresses and Christmas hats to Wham!’s Last Christmas at a work party, which was played to the court.

Mr Daw put it to Ms Greville: “You were wanting to make it look like Mr Giggs was blackmailing you with a possible sex video.

“But you can see a big difference, can’t you, between a video of you dancing at a work party and a sex video?”

Ms Greville agreed: “There is a huge difference, but I wasn’t trying to hide it. I was saying at the time that he sent it, I thought it was a sexual video, but he made me feel like a sexual video of a sexual nature.”

It emerged that the claimant and the defendant “frequently sent... intimate pictures of yourselves”.

The court was also reminded of an incident in a Dubai hotel in September 2017 during which Ms Greville said Mr Giggs dragged her out of bed naked by the wrist, causing bruising, following an argument.

Mr Giggs told Ms Greville she needed to leave, and she refused, the court was told.

Mr Daw said: “There was no dragging of you anywhere... there was no assault by him... What I say happened is that Ryan in fact said if you’re not going to go, he put a blanket and a pillow on to the sofa. He made a bed for you on the sofa.”

This was not true, Ms Greville insisted, saying that Mr Giggs gave her the “cold shoulder” for four to five days afterwards.

But one particular message from Mr Giggs during that time to her read: “Just wanted to remind you how amazing you are and how proud you should be of all you’ve done.

“To move to another country and to do what you’ve done is amazing... everything... the way you make me smile, laugh, turn me on, educate me, even pull my toes... I love you.”

The court heard that Ms Greville told a friend that a bruise on her wrist sustained in Dubai was in fact from rough sex.

Ms Greville said she told her friend this because she was “embarrassed”.

Mr Daw read out a message to the court from Ms Greville to the ex-footballer, which read: “Tan coming on nicely” and “my sex bruise is coming out nicely too!!”

She told the court: “I said in a phone conversation [with Mr Giggs] that Elsa had noticed it and that I had told her that it happened during sex.”

Mr Daw responded: “That’s just a complete lie, isn’t it? It was a bruise caused by rough sex – the type you both enjoyed.”

The jury heard that Mr Giggs and Ms Greville recorded a catalogue of intimate videos of themselves together.

Upon returning to the UK from the Middle East, the court heard that she became employed by Mr Giggs and his former teammate Gary Neville’s company GG Hospitality on a six-figure salary.

The ex-Wales manager is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting Ms Greville and subjecting her to controlling and coercive behaviour from August 2017 to November 2020.

He denies the allegations.

The trial continues.

