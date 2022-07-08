Court hears of royal ‘tension’ as Prince Harry was stripped of his bodyguards

Prince Harry did not know members of Queen Elizabeth’s household were involved in a decision to withdraw his permanent security team amid “tensions” over his exit from the royal family, a court has been told.

Harry has launched a legal challenge arguing the decision was unfair because he did not know details of how it was made and was not given the opportunity to make representations to the board involved.

A representative previously said Harry wanted to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family were “unable to return to his home” because it was too dangerous.

In February 2020, the executive committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (known as Ravec) announced that Harry, his wife Meghan and their children would no longer be automatically granted police protection on visits to the UK.

The High Court was told Harry did not know the committee existed or that members of the royal household were involved, and believed its decisions were “independent”.

Legal documents filed by his representatives said that at the time, there were “significant” tensions between him and the queen’s private secretary, Edward Young.

Shaheed Fatima QC, for Harry, said: “He should have been told so he could have considered things properly and made representations.

“If there had been a fair process, Ravec would or could have reached a different decision. The role of the royal household as equal partner in the process was inappropriate.”

James Eadie QC, representing the UK’s Home Office – which is ultimately responsible for Ravec – said there were no grounds of unfairness.

He told the court: “Prince Harry knew that his security status was being reviewed on the basis of whether automatic provision should continue, as he would cease to be a working royal, and that was plenty enough to enable anything he wanted to say about that to be said.”

Mr Eadie added that there was no suggestion of “impropriety” over the involvement of the queen’s private secretary or any other member of the royal household”.

“No one was saying, ‘You are not going to get security’,” he said. “The question was, ‘On what basis? – is it going to be flexible or is it going to be automatic?’”

Mr Justice Jonathan Swift reserved his judgment on whether to grant permission for a full judicial review to a later date, following a closed hearing over details of sensitive security material.