Court fines Irishman who helped Hatton Garden raiders in €15.6m jewel robbery

A plumber who helped the Hatton Garden raiders has been fined £367.50 (€417.85) for his "general criminal conduct", a court was told.

Dubliner Hugh Doyle was convicted in January 2016 for providing safe access to a yard where stolen property from the multimillion-pound jewellery raid could be moved between vehicles, Judge Christopher Kinch QC said.

In his ruling, the judge said it was agreed that Doyle had not received any benefit, payment or reward for his participation in the conduct of which he was convicted, but that he had been deemed to have a "criminal lifestyle". While much of his finances were accounted for under legitimate business activity, there were unaccounted-for credits of crash in his bank accounts, the judge said, estimating that Doyle benefited £27,194.44 (€30,906) from the proceeds of general criminal conduct.

The aftermath of the Hatton Garden raid, when a gang tunnelled through concrete

He said Doyle, with an address in Enfield, North London, had "limited assets", and ordered him to pay the available amount in his possession - £367.50 (€417). He must pay the sum within 14 days, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge is due to deliver confiscation rulings in respect of John "Kenny" Collins, 77, of Islington, north London; Daniel Jones, 63, of Enfield, north London; Terry Perkins, 69, of Enfield; William Lincoln, 60, of Bethnal Green, east London and the group's oldest member Brian Reader, 78, of Dartford, Kent. A minimum value of £13.69m (€15.56m) has been placed on valuables stolen in the Easter 2015 raid, the court was told earlier this month.

The gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit in London's jewellery quarter after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

