Couple accused of killing French nanny admit attempting to dispose of body

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, were discovered in the garden at a house in Southfields, south-west London, on September 20 last year.

At first police were unable to identify the body but later confirmed it was that of Ms Lionnet, of Wandsworth, who was originally from Troyes in north-east France.

Designer Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, deny murdering Ms Lionnet on or before September 20 last year.