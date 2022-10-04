‘Coup’ claims amongst Tories after Truss folds on tax break

Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (left) during a visit to a construction site for a medical innovation campus in Birmingham, on day three of the Conservative Party annual conference. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Liz Truss was struggling to maintain Cabinet discipline as Conservative critics who forced her U-turn on slashing income tax for the highest earners were accused of a “coup”.

Amid bitter infighting at the Conservative Party conference, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to back down from considering another U-turn by now ruling out bringing forward his medium-term fiscal plan.

Members of the Cabinet were publicly urging the Prime Minister to raise benefits in line with inflation and questioning her climbdown on the 45pc rate for earnings over £150,000.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “disappointed” by Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss’s mid-conference tax U-turn, and accused Tory rebels like Michael Gove of staging a “coup”. Kemi Badenoch criticised her Cabinet colleague, saying: “I think that sort of a language is just too inflammatory.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, another former leadership contender, said it “makes sense” to increase benefits in line with soaring inflation rather than deliver a real-terms cut.

Ms Truss is instead considering a raise in line with the far lower figure of earnings, but said she would not be sacking Ms Mordaunt for publicly stating her firm stance. The UK Prime Minister scrapped her plans for a tax cut for the wealthiest on Monday, saying it had become a “distraction” as senior Tories threatened to vote against it in the Commons.

However, on Tuesday she revealed in an interview at the Birmingham conference that she harbours a possible ambition to bring back the controversial tax cut in the future.

“I would like to see the higher rate lower. I want us to be a competitive country but I have listened to feedback, I want to take people with me,” she told the BBC. “I’m not contemplating that now, I’m very, very clear that we’ve listened to people about what their priorities are.”

At the same time, her Home Secretary vented her frustration at the U-turn, hitting out at former Cabinet ministers Mr Gove, Grant Shapps and Damian Green for having “staged a coup, effectively, against the Prime Minister”.

“I’m disappointed about the subsequent reversal but I accept their reasons,” Ms Braverman added, during the recording of a Telegraph podcast.

Levelling-Up Secretary Simon Clarke, one of Ms Truss’s closest allies, said she “speaks a lot of good sense, as usual”. Ms Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, said the conference has been “marred” by Tory critics “trying to lob grenades” at the Prime Minister, but chose to criticise Ms Braverman’s use of language.

“ I don’t think we should be talking about coups. I think that sort of a language is just too inflammatory ,” she told an event for the ConservativeHome website. “People should be able to change their minds without the world coming to an end.”

Meanwhile, there was confusion over another apparent reversal from Mr Kwarteng after he told the conference he would publish his fiscal plan and Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts “shortly”. His allies had been hinting this meant bringing the publications forward from November 23 to this month.

Mr Kwarteng denied he was changing his plan, saying “shortly is the 23rd” and suggesting people had been “reading the runes” incorrectly.

The scale of the problems facing Ms Truss led Mr Shapps to effectively declare she had 10 days to save her premiership, starting with a crunch conference speech on Wednesday. He told The News Agents podcast: “The next 10 days is a critical period of time, she’s got a conference speech to make after a very difficult few days, she’s got the MPs coming back together again for the first time since things became choppy - of course, I mean, it’d be ludicrous to say anything else. But is it possible? Yes, it is possible, and I’m cheering her on to do it.”