Countries fighting extreme weather conditions

In another stark sign of the times, the UK’s met office issued its first ever extreme heat warning on Monday.

The warning said temperatures could reach 33C in some parts of the UK this week and added “adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat”.

The warning comes just two days after Northern Ireland logged its hottest temperature on record.

Ballywatticock in Co Down reached 31.2C on Saturday afternoon, according to the met office.

“We’re likely to see increased hospital admissions over the next few days, due to heat stress – a build up of body heat as conditions prevent people from cooling down, even at night – and other heat-related health issues,” says Chloe Brimicombe, a University of Reading PhD student researching heatwaves.

North America has also seen unprecedented summer heat.

A recent analysis by scientists found that the record heat in the US and Canada in June was made 150 times more likely by the climate crisis. The hot and dry conditions have heightened the risks posed by wildfires across several western US states.

Meanwhile, as many countries are battling extreme heat, others are reeling from unprecedented flooding.

At least 180 people have died in devastating floods in Germany, Belgium and other western European nations.

Dozens have also died in torrential downpours in Mumbai, India in recent days.

Scientific research finds that the climate crisis is making such extreme weather events more likely and more severe.

The world has warmed by about 1.2C since the start of the fossil fuel era. This warming is tipping the balance in favour of more extreme and frequent heatwaves, scientists say.

A warmer atmosphere is also able to hold more moisture, leading to more intense bouts of heavy rainfall, such as the deluge seen in Germany.

The spate of floods and heatwaves has prompted many experts to call for governments to do more to prepare for worsening extreme weather.