Theresa May arrived in the Commons chamber to cheers from Tory backbenchers ahead of her final Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon.

Countdown to Boris: Tributes paid to Theresa May during her final Prime Minister's Questions

The Prime Minister says she will continue with her duties from the back benches as she faces her final Prime Minister's Questions as PM.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: "This morning I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.

"Following my duties in this House this afternoon I shall have an audience of Her Majesty the Queen.

"I shall then continue with my duties in this House from the back benches where I will continue to be the member of parliament for Maidenhead."

Tributes were paid to the outgoing UK Prime Minister, as EU politicians predicted an "increased risk of a disorderly British exit from the bloc after Boris Johnson becomes prime minister".

Labour MP Ruth Cadbury paid tribute to Mrs May in the House of Commons, but asked how she felt about "handing over to a man who, among many things, is happy to demonise Muslims, is prepared to chuck our loyal public servants and diplomats under a bus, and promises to sell our country out to Donald Trump and his friends."

Mrs May said: "I am pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet, and who is committed as a Conservative who stood on a Conservative manifesto in 2017 to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Today marks the final day in office for the Prime Minister and I pay tribute to her sense of public duty - public service should always be recognised.

"Being an MP, minister or indeed a prime minister is an honour that brings with it huge responsibility and huge pressures both personally and, I'm sure the Prime Minister and the whole House will agree, on those very closest to us, who often are not able to answer back for the criticisms made against them.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks as British Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in Parliament on her last day in office as Prime Minister in London. Reuters TV via REUTERS

"So I hope she has a marginally more relaxing time on the backbenches and perhaps, like the Chancellor, even helping me to oppose the reckless plans of her successor."

As MPs laughed, Mr Corbyn noted the Tories were in "such good heart", adding: "For tomorrow they won't be."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May during her last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. House of Commons/PA Wire

He then highlighted increases in poverty, violent crime, NHS waiting times, school class sizes in the last three years, among other things.

Mr Corbyn asked: "Does the Prime Minister have any regrets about any of those things I've just said?"

Mrs May replied: "It's very good to see the Conservative Party in good heart, which is more than I can say for the Labour Party.

"Let me just say something to (Mr Corbyn) about my record over the last three years and how I measure my record - it's in the opportunity for every child who is now in a better school, it's in the comfort for every person who now has a job for the first time in their life, it's in the hope of every disadvantaged young person now able to go to university, and it's in the joy of every couple who can now move into their own home.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May leans on the Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington during her last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. House of Commons/PA Wire

"Because at its heart politics isn't about exchanges across these despatch boxes nor about eloquent speeches or media headlines, politics is about the difference we make every day to the lives of people up and down this country.

"They are our reason for being here and we should never forget it."

Mr Corbyn then called for Boris Johnson to call a general election upon entering Number 10 to "let the people decide their future".

Boris Johnson arrives at Conservative party HQ in Westminster after winning the Tory leadership ballot (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Concluding her final exchange with Mr Corbyn, May paid tribute to his constituency work but called for him to consider resigning.

She said: "It is the strength of our British democracy that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have these exchanges across the despatch boxes every week at two swords' length.

"No quarter is sought and none is given, and that is as it should be in our adversarial parliamentary democracy."

Far apart: Simon Coveney meets Boris Johnson

Mrs May added: "One thing we both have in common is a commitment to our constituencies, I saw that after the terrorist in Finsbury Park Mosque in his constituency.

"Perhaps I could just finish my exchange with him by saying this: As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same?"

Disorderly

Meanwhile, the European Union politicians dealing with Brexit said on Wednesday there was an increased risk of a disorderly British exit from the bloc after Boris Johnson becomes prime minister.

Johnson, the face of the "Leave" campaign in Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum, will become prime minister today, succeeding Theresa May, after he campaigned for the leadership of his Conservative Party promising to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal with the EU.

The bloc has congratulated Johnson on his victory but was firm that it would not offer Britain better departure terms.

The message was reiterated on Wednesday by a group of EU politicians dealing with Brexit.

"The (group) notes that recent statements, not least those made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign, have greatly increased the risk of a disorderly exit of the UK," it said in a statement.

"A no-deal exit would be economically very damaging, even if such damage would not be inflicted equally on both parties."

The European Parliament must endorse any EU-UK Brexit deal and has said the bloc is ready to amend a declaration on their future ties, which accompanies the legally-binding divorce agreement.

Johnson wants changes to the divorce deal, notably removing the so-called Irish backstop, an insurance policy that could tie the UK to some of the EU's trading rules after Brexit to avoid deploying extensive checks on the Irish border.

Brexit backers fear that would make it hard for Britain to strike independent trade deals around the world.

"An orderly exit is only possible if citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the backstop, that in all circumstances ensures no hardening of the border on the Island of Ireland... are guaranteed," the European Parliament's Brexit group said.

"The Withdrawal Agreement ... cannot be reopened."

May agreed to the deal with the EU last November but the British parliament has since voted it down three times.

The bloc is preparing for a no-deal exit or another delay to Britain's departure date.

Additional reporting by Reuters

PA Media