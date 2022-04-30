| 7.6°C Dublin

Could stepmum Camilla be next in line for an angry Harry ‘exposé’?

Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Harry and William in 2018. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Expand

Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Harry and William in 2018. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Hannah Furness in London

There are reported to be fears within the British royal family circle that Prince Harry could be setting his sights on his stepmother Camilla for his next round of media revelations.

The prince, whose autobiography is released in the autumn, “needs a new target and she [Camilla] will do”, said one source.

In a recent biography, Palace Papers by Tina Brown, she claims: “Harry can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen.”

Clarence House has this week firmly denied a report in Private Eye that Prince Harry allegedly has “no intention” of attending the coronation of a future King Charles if he is crowned side-by-side with Queen Camilla.

However, sources have said their relations have not always been difficult, with the young Prince Harry more likely to act as “ice-breaker” to smoothe over their meetings with his father and brother.

Nevertheless, her relationship with Harry is said to have worsened after his public criticism of Prince Charles in his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

