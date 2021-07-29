Cost of Boris Johnson’s £250m ‘national flagship’ royal yacht rocks Labour boat

Prince Charles looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella at The National Memorial Arboretum on July 28, 2021 in Stafford, England

A new “national flagship” to succeed the Royal Yacht Britannia could cost as much as £250m (€294m), the British defence secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said the costs of the “floating embassy” could be a £50m increase on previously reported estimates.

The opposition Labour Party has criticised the “absolutely staggering” cost of the project and called on the government to instead “invest wisely” to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The vessel is due to be paid for out of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) budget, even though Downing Street has confirmed it will be for trade rather than defence purposes.

In a national flagship en- gagement day speech in Greenwich yesterday, Mr Wallace said: “There has been a lot of reporting around this ship, not all of it accurate, so let me set out our basic aims.

“Subject to working through bids, competition and technology, I aim to commission the ship for between £200m and £250m (€235 and €294m) on a firm price.

“The competition will run until the end of October. I hope to announce the winners in December to begin construction in a British shipyard as early as next year and have a ship in the water by 2024 or 2025.

“That’s an ambitious time scale, but this is an ambitious project, the chance to break the mould and break some records to get things done.”

The defence secretary said the government’s ambition for the ship was for it to be a “floating embassy”, which was made and designed through a “prestigious showcase for UK skills and expertise”, and was also the “greenest ship of its kind”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about the “Royal Yacht” in an interview yesterday and described it as “somewhere where the UK can show itself off to the world”.

He said: “It is a project that will not only help to drive, revive the shipbuilding industry in this country, drive immediate jobs and growth for young people, immediate job opportunities for young people in a sector in which this country used to lead the world.”

In response to the estimated price tag for the vessel, Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Boris Johnson has lost control of his vanity yacht.”

The ship will be crewed by the Royal Navy and is expected to be in service for 30 years.