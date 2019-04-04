Jeremy Corbyn said he was "shocked" that British paratroopers in Afghanistan used an image of his face for target practice.

Corbyn 'shocked' over British paratroopers using photo of his face for target practice in Afghanistan

The British Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation into the conduct of the personnel from Third Battalion, Parachute Regiment, who were filmed in Kabul shooting at a picture of the Labour leader.

"I'm shocked, obviously, that this sort of thing has happened," Mr Corbyn said.

"I hope the Ministry of Defence will conduct an inquiry into it and find out what was going on and who did that."

Brigadier Nick Perry, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said: "This is a serious error of judgment. Let me be clear - the army is, and always will be, an apolitical organisation.

"We have 400 soldiers from the brigade conducting force protection in Afghanistan, and working closely with both Nato and Afghan partners. These soldiers are doing an outstanding job out there," he added.

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the video was "completely unacceptable", adding: "I am pleased by the leadership shown by the army in acting quickly to launch an investigation into this.

"This behaviour is far from the high standards we usually see and expect of the army at any time and it is right that they conduct a thorough investigation into the incident."

The video shows a number of soldiers taking aim down the range and firing their weapons - the camera then focuses on the target and zooms in on an image of Mr Corbyn. It is understood it was a non-lethal hardened wax substance fired at the image, not metal bullets.

Irish Independent